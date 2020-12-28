Athiya Shetty Shows How To Wear Mask Properly; Says 'few Steps To Do It Right'

Athiya Shetty is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers updated with whatever is happening in her life. The Hero actor's pictures and videos give her fans a glimpse of her life, from shoots to holidays, and her pets as well. The 28-year-old star recently took to the social networking site to share the correct way of wearing a mask to keep safe from the coronavirus. Read on to know about her video.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Her Grandmother's Influence On Her

Athiya Shetty shows correct way to wear mask

The Mubarakan actor's Instagram page is filled with pictures and videos, ranging from tutorials to vacation pictures and quality time with her family. Athiya shared a video on Instagram recently demonstrating the correct way to wear a mask to deal with the ongoing pandemic. Shetty's video had her sitting outdoor in a lavender shirt paired with a white top and she completed her look with a pair of flared jeans and hair tied in a bun.

She could be seen wearing a mask in the video as well and revealed safety measures such as washing hands before touching a mask, holding only the bands or ties of the mask while wearing it, or taking it off and washing reusable masks before each use. She also emphasised covering one's mouth and nose properly. Athiya captioned her video, "Just a few steps to do it right #pehnosahi #wearitright". You can see her post here.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Shows How To Create Her Own DIY Mask; Exclaims 'No Mask? No Excuses'

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Finds 'THIS' Bollywood Star The Most Beautiful And Elegant

Her Instagram video received more than 38k likes in less than two hours of posting. Her fans and followers rushed to comment on the video as well. While one follower wrote, "very cute", another one commented saying that she has posted a great message by raising awareness. Other people posted heart emojis for the actor. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Shares Radiant Sun-kissed Photo As She Urges Fans To Apply 'SPF'; See Here

Athiya Shetty featured in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, which was her last release. She starred opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the film also starred Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sapna Sand, and Usha Nagar in supporting roles. The film followed the story of a 36-year-old man working abroad in Dubai, trying to find a wife back home in Bhopal. Her other works include Hero, Mubarakan, and Nawabzaade.

Image Credits: Athiya Shetty Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.