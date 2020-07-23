Watch Daniel Radcliffe's First Screentest For Harry Potter In This Throwback Video

The Harry Potter series is one of the most popular film and book series of all time. Apart from the acclaim the book received, fans were in love with the Golden Trio that was cast in the film. With Emma Watson and Rupert Grint being great fits for the characters of Hermoine and Ron, fans loved watching Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter. Here is a throwback video of the actor's very first audition for the film series and his screen test as well.

Watch Daniel Radcliffe's audition for Harry Potter

In an interview with a portal, the Harry Potter casting director Janet Hirshenson revealed that JK Rowling had asked for only British actors to be cast in the film series. She revealed that by the time she joined the project, another casting director had already finalised a few parts like Ron and Hermoine but was still looking for Harry Potter.

ALSO READ | Times Daniel Radcliffe Wooed His Fans With His Theatre Appearances

Talking about the obstacles they faced in casting him, Janet revealed that the actor had to be British and had to be of the specific age of the character. She added that it was more problematic to cast Harry because they needed someone with green or blue-green eyes. She also shared they rejected many actors because they had brown eyes.

Janet revealed that the director Chris Columbus had his eyes on Daniel Radcliffe early in the process. She said that Chris even showed her a clip of Daniel's acting but the problem was Radcliffe was planning to quit acting by then. The casting director said that Daniel just was not interested and did not want to act anymore.

ALSO READ | Daniel Radcliffe Reveals That He Is Still In Touch With His 'Harry Potter' Co-stars

Hirshenson said that the producer approached Daniel Radcliffe's father and Daniel at a theatre and asked him to come in for the audition and then think about it. The casting director revealed that when they sat down to finalise the cast, there was another actor that the makers liked for Harry Potter but director Chris liked Radcliffe right away.

The makers decided to sleep on it and then come back with a decision. Adding that the team made their choice pretty quickly, Janet revealed that Daniel Radcliffe was finally cast as Harry Potter. Talking about the reason for it, she said that they needed someone who had a vulnerable side but needed to have a powerful side as well, and the makers believed that Daniel had what it takes to be Harry Potter.

ALSO READ | Did You Know Daniel Radcliffe Had An Obsessive Fan Right Among Harry Potter's Cast? Read

ALSO READ | Cast Of 'Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire': Who Played Which Character?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.