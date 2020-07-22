Did You Know Daniel Radcliffe Had An Obsessive Fan Right Among Harry Potter's Cast? Read

Several Harry Potter stars have confessed to being fans of Daniel Radcliffe. One such massive Harry Potter fan turned actor is Evanna Lynch who stepped into the wizarding world in the fifth movie, Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix. Recently, she opened about the topic in an interview with a podcast. Here’s what it is about.

Evanna Lynch aka Luna Lovegood was obsessed with Harry Potter

In an interview with a podcast, Harry Potter’s Luna Lovegood, played by Evanna Lynch, opened up about being a hardcore Harry Potter fan. In fact, so much so that she wrote a fan mail to Daniel Radcliffe. She said that she started reading the novels when she was eight years old and was obsessed with the character. Lynch also revealed that “cued up” when the books were out and even got Radcliffe’s autograph.

However, Evanna Lynch said that, in retrospect, the “whole fan culture” was a “bit unhealthy”. She explained that by the time she was cast for the fifth movie, she knew everything about the Harry Potter cast, namely Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. But on the sets, the Luna Lovegood actor had to pretend that she didn't. She also added that being an "obsessed fan" is "disempowering".

Evanna Lynch also opened up about the Harry Potter series being beneficial in other ways. It not only helped her career but also helped her overcome her eating disorder. She also confessed that she is one of the many whom the series has helped battle dark times.

In other news, Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter might star in the third instalment of Now You See Me. He was also a part of the second instalment of the movie, despite fears of being typecast in the magical genre. In Now You See Me 2, he essayed the role of the villainous Walter Mabry, a young technology tycoon who faked his own death for his criminal activities. Other additions to the cast of Now You See Me 3 might be Benedict Cumberbatch.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe had also opened up about still being in touch with the Harry Potter cast. He admitted that things have changed between the 'golden trio' and they were not as close as they used to be. However, he recently got in touch with Rupert Grint texting him a congratulatory message on becoming a father.

