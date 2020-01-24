Tiger Shroff Celebrates Father Jackie's Birthday On The Sets Of His Next Film

Recently, reports of actor Tiger Shroff and his father Jackie Shroff coming together on the big screen for Baaghi 3 made rounds on the internet that left fans curious and excited about it. Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor have been shooting for the high octane action flick for a long time now. The photos of the two of them shooting for the film together surfaced on the internet.

Recently,Shraddha and Tiger returned from Jaipur where they were shooting for Baaghi 3. Riteish Deshmukh was also present in Jaipur for the same. Photos from the sets of the third installement of the film starring Shraddha and Tiger went viral on social media.

According to an entertainment portal, Jackie Shroff has been roped in to play Riteish and Tiger’s father in the action flick. It also revealed some details about Jackie Shroff’s role in the film. According to reports, Jackie will be seen playing a police officer in the film.

Interestingly, fan clubs of Tiger Shroff shared images from the sets of Baaghi 3. In the images, Jackie is seen in a police uniform. Apart from Jackie’s avatar, Tiger is also seen cheering for father as Jackie Shroff cuts the cake.

In another photo, Jackie is seen holding a clapboard of the film that says Baghi 3 on it. The whole crew looked ecstatic and in a celebratory mood along with Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff among others. According to a media report, the schedule for Jackie’s shoot would last for 5 days.

The first photos from the sets of Baaghi 3 with Tiger and Jackie together are enough to increase the excitement for one of the much-awaited films of 2020. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. It also features Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to hit the screen in March 2020.

