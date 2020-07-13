Nithya Menen On Comparisons With Kangana Ranaut’ 'Thalaivi': There Is No Problem With That

Nithya Menen will soon portray the life of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on screen in her biopic. The film has been titled “The Iron Lady”, however, several filmmakers have already begun the process to create a biopic on the same personality. However, Nithya Menen has assured that she is not quite bothered about the comparisons.

Currently, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa in her film, Thalaivi. Similarly, Ramya Krishnan has also played the same character in a web series titled Queen.

Nithya Menen on comparisons: "There is no problem with that"

In an exclusive interview with a news portal, Nithya Menen said that she as an artist is only concerned about doing justice to the role. She expressed that she is not worried about the comparisons with other actors. Nithya Menen also added that she does not feel a great sense of responsibility if other actors are also playing a similar role. She insisted that the only comparison she really cares for are the ones when her character will be compared to the real personality. Nithya Menen said that she has only two concerns in regards to comparisons which is if she has done the role right and if she did right by the person.

The actor clearly stated in the interview with the portal that the number of projects based on the life of Jayalalithaa does not matter to her. She insisted that different people make different kinds of films. She also said that she understands the passion one has when it comes to that.

Nithya Menen then added that she has absolutely no problem with that and remarked that there shouldn’t be a sense of competition but one should rather celebrate the creative medium. Nithya Menen recalled the interaction she had with the director of the film who told her, “Let them make their film, we will make our film”. She then expressed her main concern is for making their film not just good but the best. She also said that a film which is authentic will stand out in its own way.

According to a news portal, Nithya Menen had initially planned to decline the role for the film. However, the clarity of vision by the director helped to change her mind.

