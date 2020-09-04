Abhay Total Episodes: How Long Will It Take To Watch Kunal Kemmu's Web Series?

Actor Kunal Kemmu's Abhay Season 2 premiered on the streaming platform Zee5 on August 14, 2020. However, only three episodes were released by the makers on its premiere. Now, Kemmu took to his Instagram handle to announce the release of new episodes of Abhay 2 today, i.e. September 14.

Although the makers released new episodes of the action thriller today, they haven't dropped all the episodes of Abhay 2 on the streamer as of yet, which has left many confused. Only two episodes of the Ken Ghosh directorial were released today and a total of five episodes have been out so far.

Abhay total episodes' list

The first season of Kunal Kemmu's debut web-series Abhay released on Zee5 last year in February. Abhay's first season comprised a total of eight episodes, with each episode clocked at approximately 40 minutes. Back in February 2019, all the episodes of Abhay were released together on the streamer by the makers. With one episode being around 40 minutes long, it will take one 5 hours and 30 minutes to complete the first season. One can easily binge watch it in a day. Check out the list of all the Abhay Season episodes below:

Episode Number Episode Title Ep. No. 1 Bagged and Tagged Ep. No. 2 Who is the Daddy now? Ep. No. 3 Swipe Right Ep. No. 4 Cyanide Poisoning Ep. No. 5 Crossfire Ep. No. 6 Burn Ep. No. 7 The Butcher Ep. No. 8 48 Hours

Similarly, season two of Abhay will also have a total of eight episodes. However, this season around, only three episodes were released on its premiere day. It was earlier said that the remaining five episodes will be released on September 4, but only two episodes were dropped instead. Furthermore, no official update about the release date of the remaining three episodes has been announced by the makers, as of yet. All the episodes of Abhay 2 are too clocked at 40 minutes approximately. Check out the list of Abhay 2 episodes released till date:

Episode Number Episode Title Ep. No. 1 Brain Soup Ep. No. 2 One-Legged Skeleton Ep. No. 3 The Game Begins Ep. No. 4 The 12-Hour Challenge Ep. No. 5 Misplaced Retribution

