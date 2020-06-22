Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Co-stars With Whom He Has Worked Several Times

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is counted amongst the much-talked-about Bollywood actors currently. The actor has always managed to grab headlines for his unconventional movie choices and impressive performances. The actor has worked with some of the most prominent directors and movie stars in the Hindi film industry like Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to name a few. Nawazuddin also has a great equation with certain actors on screen, and there are a few with whom the actor has appeared more than once. Here are the actors with whom Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appeared on screen several times. Read on to know more:

ALSO READ: Shamas Siddiqui Files Defamation Case Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-wife Aaliya

Actors with whom Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared screen space several times

Huma Qureshi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared in four movies with actor Huma Qureshi. These are the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise (2012), Shorts (2013) and Badlapur (2015). Gangs of Wasseypur was Nawazzudin and Huma’s first film together. The duo played a much-in-love couple in the movie. As soon as the film was released, the sizzling onscreen chemistry of the pair was the talk of the town.

In the year 2015, Nawazzudin and Huma yet again featured in a commercial film named Badlapur. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film starred Varun Dhawan in the leading role. Nawazzudin portrayed the part of the villain, while Huma Qureshi essayed the role of an escort in the movie. Also, both had some important scenes in the film which they did beautifully.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Says Claims Made By Actor's Brother Are False

Radhika Apte

Both Nawazuddin and Radhika Apte are two of the most talented actors in Bollywood. The duo entertained the fans by featuring together in films like Badlapur and Manjhi - The Mountain Man. Currently, the pair is all set for their upcoming movie Raat Akeli Hai. If reports are to be believed, the film wrapped up shooting in April 2019 and will be most likely to get an OTT release. The film is the directorial debut of Honey Trehan.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Has 'mazdoor-like Hardworking Spirit', Recalls Early Struggles

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Nawazuddin appeared in two movies with Kareena Kapoor Khan. These are Talaash and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Talaash was helmed by Reema Kagti and featured Aamir Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie revolved around the story of Inspector Shekhawat (played by Aamir Khan), who loses his son in an accident.

In the year 2015, Kareena and Nawaz yet again featured in the critically acclaimed film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film was a comedy-drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan. The film received positive reviews from the critics and fans loved Nawaz’s character as Chand Nawab, a Pakistani reporter.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movie Trailers With More Than 10 Million Views

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.