Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary: Take The Quiz To Test How Well You Know The Iconic Star

Irrfan Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema has been remarkable. During his stellar career, the star did not only impress the Indian viewers, but also entertained international audiences with his exceptional acting prowess. January 7 marks the birth anniversary of the iconic star. On this special occasion, here’s we have created a fun trivia quiz for all his ardent fans.

The Ultimate Irrfan Khan Quiz:

1) Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors of Bollywood. Guess the full name of the iconic actor.

Irfan Ali Khan

Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan

Sahabzade Muhammad Irfan

Salim Irfan Ali Khan

2) Irrfan Khan has worked in Hindi as well as in British and American films. In which year did the actor make his acting debut?

1984

1986

1988

1990

3) Over the career spanned across 30 years, Irrfan Khan earned numerous accolades. With which of these following prestigious civilian award was Irrfan Khan awarded with?

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

Bharat Ratna

Padma Shri

4) Which of the following movie was Irrfan Khan’s last Bollywood film?

Angrezi Medium

Hindi Medium

Piku

Talvar

5) For which of the following film did Irrfan Khan receive the National Award in the Best Actor category?

The Lunchbox

Paan Singh Tomar

Hindi Medium

Piku

6) Irrfan Khan was born into a Muslim family of Pathans with Rajasthani ancestry. In which city of Rajasthan Irrfan spend his childhood?

Ajmer

Udaipur

Jaipur

Bikaner

7) Irrfan Khan showed interest in acting under the influence of his maternal uncle who was a theatre artist in Jodhpur. However, Khan initially did not want to become an actor. What did Irrfan want to become?

Athlete

Scientist

Tattoo artist

Cricketer

8) In his early days in Mumbai, Irrfan Khan took up a job as an air conditioner repairman. This job allowed him to visit the home of his acting inspiration. Who was he?

Rajesh Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan

Dilip Kumar

Shammi Kapoor

9) In March 2018, Irrfan Khan in a tweet revealed that he has been diagnosed with which of the following ailment?

Lung Cancer

Neuroendocrine Tumor

CND Lymphoma

Medulloblastoma

10) Irrfan Khan wasn’t a part of the which of the following English movies?

The Xpose

Jurrasic World

Fast & Furious

A Mighty Heart

Answer Key:

Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan 1988 Padma Shri Angrezi Medium Paan Singh Tomar Jaipur Cricketer Rajesh Khanna Neuroendocrine Tumor Fast & Furious

