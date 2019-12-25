WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Brings Joy To Kids Affected With Cancer, Wins Hearts On Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent video was seen shaking a leg with kids who have been affected by cancer. In the video, the kids can be seen looking extremely excited and joyous, the actor can also be seen having a swell time while grooving to Galti Se Mistake from his film Jagga Jasoos. As soon as the video made its way on the Internet, fans from all quarters poured social media with love-filled comments and the hailed Ranbir for his humanitarian act. While one social media user wrote, “He has the sweetest heart”, another commented, “Aww Ranbir and the kids looks super cute”.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema. He made his acting debut in the 2007 romantic-drama Saawariya, which did not do well at the box office. He rose to fame with his performances in movies like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and Raajneeti. Ranbir Kapoor is the recipient of several awards and his notable movies include Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju and many more.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is working on the most anticipated films of 2020 Brahmastra. Pictures of him wearing an arm cast at the airport went viral on the internet. Fans and followers of the actor took to social media to express their concern and to ask the versatile actor as to what happened with him. The next schedule of the movie will be reportedly shot in Manali.

The actor will be seen in Brahmastra, which is helmed by Ayan Mukherjee. Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The superhero sci-fi film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.

