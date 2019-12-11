Salman Khan's Movies Where He Played The Role Of Police Inspector

Salman Khan’s is gearing up for the third instalment of his Dabangg series. Dabangg is one of the most anticipated films of 2019 with Mahesh Manjrekar's 21-year-old daughter debuting with the film. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is also helmed as the new villain in this part of the franchise. Along with Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has aced his 'policy cop' roles numerous times on the silver screen. Take a look at the top three movies where Salman Khan aced his portrayal as a police inspector or officer.

Salman Khan cop movies

'Dabangg' and 'Dabangg 2'

Both the storyline of the Dabangg and Dabangg 2 movie plot revolves around the life of a corrupt yet fearless cop named Chulbul Pandey. Chulbul is known for his unique ways of dealing with the wrongdoers and thus giving the audience a perfect dose of action, drama, and romance as well. The Dabangg movie franchise is famous for its villains as well. The first part included Sonu Sood as the dreaded negative character whom Salman had to fight in one on one battle. Dabangg 2 saw Prakash Raj as the anti-hero and the upcoming part will see the South Indian megastar Kiccha Sudeep as the most awaited antagonist of the year.

'Wanted'

The Prabhu Deva directed movie saw Salman Khan as a cop called Radhe whose identity isn't revealed until the end of the movie. The cast includes Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, Prakash Raj, and Mahesh Manjrekar playing the pivotal roles as well. Wanted was a massive blockbuster hit of the year 2009.

'Garv: Pride and Honour'

The 2004's cop movie was a brilliantly written script showcasing the life of three cops and what issues they face while undoing the wrongs of others. The film starred Salman Khan along with Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The movie shows the plight of honest police officers in some areas of the country who suffer from adverse effects when they attempt to fight against corrupt politicians and underworld gangsters.

