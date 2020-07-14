Malaika Arora's 'Anarkali Disco Chali' Funny BTS Video Will Give You A Good Laugh

Anarkali Disco Chali is a dance number performed by Malaika Arora in the movie Housefull 2. The quirky dance number was choreographed by Farah Khan in assistance with Geeta Kapoor. Sung by Mamta Sharma and Sukhwinder Singh, Anarkali Disco Chali was composed by famous music director Sajid-Wajid. As soon as the movie was released, the production house of the movie released the making video of this item song. Here’s taking a closer look at how Malaika prepared herself for this hit dance number.

Making of Anarkali Disco Chali

Behind the scenes video of Anarkali Disco Chali begins with Bhushan Kumar saying that the song is soon going to become one of the hit songs of the year. It features Geeta performing on the stage describing all the steps to Malaika. Farah Khan is seen giving instructions on the mic. Donning a green Anarkali suit, Malaika sets the stage on fire by giving an exceptional performance.

Along with it, she also appears in a glitzy silver short dress practising her steps. From retakes to funny errors the making video of Anarkali Disco Chali covers it all. The song is picturised when Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shreyas Talpade decide to create misunderstandings between Jagga (Mithun Chakroborty) and Batuk Patel (Boman Irani). They plan to take both of them to a dance bar and create a problem by getting a woman in between their friendship. Anarkali throughout the song can be seen impressing both of them with her sizzling dance moves and grace. All the leading ladies of the movie also make an appearance in the song donning sarees.

About Housefull 2

Released in 2012, the action-comedy movie Housefull 2 was directed by Sajid Khan. Featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and more, the movie was the second instalment of the Housefull film franchise. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a four mean who help each other to fool their prospective father-in-law which leads in the creation of confusion and a series of comedy errors.

