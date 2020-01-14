Wedding Dance Songs Playlist From Bollywood For A Sangeet Ceremony

Indian weddings are no different to a mini-festival where you find friends and family members all decked up in their ethnic best dancing to the tunes of a generous dose of Bollywood numbers. Right from the sangeet ceremony to the bridal entry, your wedding is going to be an absolute blast if you have the right selection of playlist with wedding dance songs to go with the stunning outfits and dreamy décor.

And while selecting a good mix of your favourite songs to perform to and match your steps with your partner becomes might become a difficult task. We are here to make things easier as we bring you some of the best Bollywood wedding songs that will be perfect for your sangeet night and beyond.

Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna

How can an Indian wedding be even complete if you miss out on this classic from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge, featuring the ultimate onscreen romantic couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol? The song voiced by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan makes for a perfect pick for any wedding function.

Nachde Ne Saare

This song is from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho which features Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra. Nachde Ne Saare is perfect for the sangeet night, especially a group performance. Simply gather your team and match your steps on this peppy number if you are looking to rock your sangeet performance.

Morni Banke

The 2018 film Badhaai Ho also gave the fans a party number to groove on. The song is an excellent pick for a sangeet function, where the bride and groom can also pull off a few moves for a romantic couple performance.

Dil Ka Telephone

This is from the Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer Dream Girl. The film gave the fans not only an exceptional storyline but also some exciting songs. Dil ka Telephone is certainly the most popular song from the film and is also a new favourite for weddings. The song is also an excellent choice for a groom to perform for his to-be-bride at the sangeet ceremony.

Suit Suit Karda

This is an exciting single from Guru Randhawa which can rock your sangeet night. Suit Suit Karda is a very popular choice amongst wedding dance songs, especially among Punjabi weddings.

Navrai Majhi

Navrai Majhi is a song from Sridevi's 2012 film English Vinglish. It is perfect for the bride's mother and all the ladies of the house to gang up and deliver a lovely and memorable performance for their princess.

Banja Tu Meri Rani

Banja Tu Meri Rani is indeed a very sweet song from Guru Randhawa. This is another song that can be performed by a groom for their to-be-bride. Else, both of you can perform together on a pre-set choreography to make it more memorable.

