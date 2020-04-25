Actor Amala Paul's Exciting Week Summed Up: Weekly Celeb Round-up

Actor Amala Paul is one of the most influential stars working in the South Indian film industry right now. Read below to know the actor's weekly round-up

Actor Amala Paul has been sharing a number of photos on her social media ever since the coronavirus lockdown has forced people to stay indoors. The actor has a massive following on social media with 3.3 million followers on Instagram and 2 million on Twitter respectively. As this week passed, the actor has posted three photos on social media with one of them going viral on the internet. Besides, the actor also addressed rumours about her marriage this week. Check out actor Amala Paul's weekly round-up below - 

Amala Paul posted a photo of herself practising yoga on the beach which quickly went viral. The actor can be seen practising a headstand on the beach. The actor also posted a heartfelt caption along with the post talking about the importance of introspecting and being grateful about life. Besides this, she also posted other two photos on social media. Check it out below-

Besides this, Amala Paul made headlines this week as rumours about her marriage with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh started doing the rounds on the internet. The actor spoke to a leading news portal about the rumours and stated that they are not true. The actor stated that she has been busy filming two films and  wedding is not happening anytime soon. 

