Actor Amala Paul's Exciting Week Summed Up: Weekly Celeb Round-up

Actor Amala Paul has been sharing a number of photos on her social media ever since the coronavirus lockdown has forced people to stay indoors. The actor has a massive following on social media with 3.3 million followers on Instagram and 2 million on Twitter respectively. As this week passed, the actor has posted three photos on social media with one of them going viral on the internet. Besides, the actor also addressed rumours about her marriage this week. Check out actor Amala Paul's weekly round-up below -

Also read: Amala Paul's Positive Post About Self-love & Fresh Start Is Just What You Need To Move On

Amala Paul's viral post

Amala Paul posted a photo of herself practising yoga on the beach which quickly went viral. The actor can be seen practising a headstand on the beach. The actor also posted a heartfelt caption along with the post talking about the importance of introspecting and being grateful about life. Besides this, she also posted other two photos on social media. Check it out below-

Also read: From Hrithik' Parents Anniversary To Amala's 'greatest Middle Finger'; Today's Top Stories

How bewitching it is, that moment when you realize you are your own twin flame, protector, soul mate, beloved, sacred spirit of hope, mantra of freedom, Prophet, Buddha, spirit guide, divine counterpart, hero and healer. ❣️

-Rune Lazuli#roadlesstraveled #rediscover #reset pic.twitter.com/tJ17lZhxU7 — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) April 21, 2020

Also read: Amala Paul Talks About The Importance Of Self-love; Read Details

Also read: Rajinikanth's 'Annamalai': Learn Interesting And Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Besides this, Amala Paul made headlines this week as rumours about her marriage with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh started doing the rounds on the internet. The actor spoke to a leading news portal about the rumours and stated that they are not true. The actor stated that she has been busy filming two films and wedding is not happening anytime soon.

Also read: Amala Paul's Marriage To Arrest, Times When Controversy Surrounded The South Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.