Can You See Rajat Kapoor Playing Infamous Wanted Bhai In TV Remake Of 'Welcome Back'?

Welcome Back is the sequel to the 2007 release, Welcome. The second instalment sees Majnu and Uday on another misadventure regarding their half-sister’s marriage. Adding to the mess is Rajiv’s uncle, Dr Ghunguroo. With a fair share of new faces, the Anees Bazmee directorial tickled the audience with another family comedy. On that note, if Welcome Back is remade into a television series with a daily soap cast, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the roles.

Ajju Bhai - Karan Wahi

He is the stepson of Dr Ghunguroo but the latter was unaware of his existence for more than half his life. He is a local goon in Mumbai who falls in love with Uday and Majnu’s half-sister. Known for his acting skills, Karan Wahi might be just the person to pull off this roguish Mumbai local kind of character.

Ranjana- Erica Fernandez

She is Majnu and Uday’s half-sister. The responsivity of her marriage has once again been handed over to the brothers who must now look for an ideal husband for her. Being a great actor and a fan favourite, Erica Fernandez seems ideal for this role.

Uday Shetty- Rohit Roy

He used to be a criminal who left his world of crimes after the fiasco during his sister’s marriage in Welcome. However, with the impending marriage of his half-sister, he has to grow through another ordeal which will make him go back to the crime world. Being a good actor who has played a lot of grey-shaded characters, Ronit Roy seems just the actor for this role.

Majnu Shetty- Rajeev Khandelwal

He is the younger brother of Uday who also gets stuck with him in all kinds of trouble. Like Uday, he too goes back to the world of crimes when things go awry during his sister’s marriage. It will be interesting to see Rajeev Khandelwal attempt a comic role since he is mostly known for playing serious characters on screen.

Dr Ghunguroo- Ram Kapoor

He is the stepfather of Ajju who now has to marry him off too like Rajiv. Known for his great acting skills, Ram Kapoor might be perfect for this role. Bonus is that the latter might even get a chance to flaunt his new salt and pepper look.

Poonam- Sakshi Tanwar

She is a con artist who travels to Dubai with her daughter and poses as Maharani Padmavati. She lives off the money of Uday and Majnu after having successfully duped them. Known for her acting skills Sakshi Tanwar she might be able to pull off a role like this.

Babita- Pooja Banerjee

She is the daughter of Poonam who pretends to be Rajkumari Chandi and makes both Uday and Majnu fall in love with her to spend their money. She later falls in love with the son of a don. Already playing a similar role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, essaying this role seems like a ‘walk in the park’ for Pooja Banerjee.

Wanted Bhai- Rajat Kapoor

He is a blind don who plans to kill Majnu, Uday, Ranjana, Ajju and Dr Ghunguroo when he finds out they were trying to fool him. Having worked in television and looking at his role in Pari, Rajat Kapoor seems just the person for his role.

Honey- Ravi Dubey

He is the son of Wanted Bhai who falls in love with Ranjana at first causing problems for Ajju. However, by the end of the movie, he reveals that his true is Babita. Being a good who has played villains on-screen, Ravi Dubey seems perfect for this role.

