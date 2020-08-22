Where Is 'Vera' Filmed? Here Are Major Shooting Locations Of The British Show

The British crime drama show, Vera is based on the novel series Vera Stanhope written by author Ann Cleeves. The show has aired for ten series since it first premiered in 2011 on ITV. Popular British actor Brenda Blethyn plays the protagonist Detective Chief Inspector Vera StanhopeVera on the show.

Detective Vera is a nearly retired employee of the fictional "Northumberland & City Police". She is extremely obsessive about her work. Vera has a calculative mind and irascible personality which is quite fitting to a detective. Aside from the entertaining storylines on the show and the forthright personality of detective Vera, fans also fell in love with the beautiful locations featured on the show. Find out, “Where is Vera filmed?”

Where is Vera filmed?

In an interview given to RadioTimes, Margaret Mitchell who is the show’s producer revealed that Vera was filmed in the dramatic backdrop of Northumberland in northeast England. The producer revealed, she had realised that there was a real appetite amongst the audiences to watch shows that were filmed outside of London. Here are some stunning Vera filming locations.

Blyth and Whitley Bay

The small town of Blyth located south of the river on the East coast is among the major Vera filming locations. Mitchell revealed that a section of the coastline has amazing turbines out to sea. This angular and metallic world with a desolate landscape has lent a strong impact on the show's story. Cameras for Vera are also regularly rolled at The Rendezvous Café, at Whitley Bay.

Nose’s Point, Durham

Nose’s Point is a locally well-known location. This stretch of coastline runs south from Newcastle to Hartlepool. The beaches here are filled with massive rock stacks which have been separated from the mainland. This location has appeared in episode two of Vera. Mitchell revealed that because the mainland had broken away and eroded, big monolithic rocks stood at the coastline and have a dramatic view for the show.

Rothbury, Northumberland

One of the most popular episodes in Vera series two was the Silent Voices episode. The quaint little town of Rothbury was chosen for its natural beauty to film the episode. Mitchell revealed that one is completely struck by the expansive land, the light and the skies at Rothbury.

Edmundbyers, Durham

At Edmundbyers, visitors will find pure open countryside. There are wilderness and moorlands as far as the eye can see. This location was used for filming many episodes of Vera.

Newcastle city centre

Mitchell claimed that Newcastle was one of the major Vera filming locations due to its strong identity and a mixture of old and new. This is where Vera carries out many of her investigations. The city has got great bridges that span across the river, and some of the most amazing looking structures in all of England.

