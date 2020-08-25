Where Was 'Love On A Limb' Filmed? Read Intriguing Details About Its Shooting Locations

Directed by Me Damski, Love on a Limb is a 2016 endearing romantic-comedy Hallmark movie. Starring Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan, Jefferson Brown and Marilu Henner, the movie was initially titled to be Seeds of Love. The premise of Love on a Limb revolves around a park and a recreational employee.

The setting of the movie is so gorgeous that it keeps viewers hooked. However, considering the fact that the movie is fictional has made many fans wonder where the movie was actually shot. Here’s taking a closer look at the shooting locations of Love on a Limb.

Where was 'Love on a Limb' filmed?

Love on a Limb boasts a picturesque green setting of a park. As per several media reports and online database IMDb, the entire filmed was shot in Canada. To be more specific, Love on a Limb was shot in the Ontario region of the country. A few scenes were also filmed in the beautiful city of Almonte, Canada.

'Love on a Limb' plot

The story revolves around a young girl Aimie Roarke who is always up for a social cause. Be it helping a local animal shelter or hosting a bake sale for the Fire Department of her locality, Aimie never fails to take an initiative to make other’s happy. The plot unveils how she takes it upon herself when the town’s beloved oak tree was set up to be cut down by local authorities. Kyle Sorenson, a handsome and rugged landscaper, who is in charge to cut the historic tree from Ample Hills tries to convince Aimie to put down her mission.

He tries to explain that the beautiful tree is causing a lot of root damage. Later, Kyle decides to reason out with Aimie to get her mind changed. However, as they spend more time together, the old tree becomes the reason for growing news roots for love in both their lives. While producing the film, Hallmark took real-life inspiration from some true cases. The film is bankrolled under the banners if Front Street Pictures and The Mob Entertainment.

