'Welcome' On Netflix: Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over The Nana Pattekar-Anil Kapoor Starrer

Netflix India has dished out yet another exciting news for fans and movie buffs. Netflix took to their respective social media handle on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, to reveal a piece of news that has got fans super excited. The OTT platform revealed that they are streaming one of the much-acclaimed Bollywood films titled Welcome on Netflix. And on hearing this news, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix shared a quirky still of Anil Kapoor from the film. In the first picture, the actor can be seen sporting reflectors and in the second picture, the actor can be seen taking off his reflectors in a different and quirky way. Along with the post, Netflix also penned a fan caption revealing the news to the fans. The caption read as, “Us getting ready to make aÌ¶rÌ¶tÌ¶ memes, cuz Welcome is now streaming!!”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things fun. The post shared by Netflix India went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users were so excited with the news that they tagged their friends and even planned on a watch party, while some said that they have got the perfect movie to watch over the weekend. One of the users wrote, “@rohitbamalwa when are we doing a welcome streaming day? we have to soon”, while the other one wrote, “DREAM COME TRUE”. Check out a few comments from fans.

About the film

Released in 2007, the film, Welcome helmed by Anees Bazmee starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Karnik and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles. The film was based on a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman. And while they go forward to tell their close ones he discovers that her brothers are gangsters. The film is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and suspenseful twists and turns. The film was budgeted for â‚¹48,00,00,000 and managed to churn out â‚¹1,19,49,75,000 worldwide. Watch a few scenes from the film below.

