Priyanka Chopra's NET WORTH After Her Grammys 2020 Appearance Is Shocking; Read Details

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most successful actors in the industry. She has carved a niche for herself and is considered as a global icon by many. It is reported that the actor makes around $10 million annually.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas net worth

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made news recently when she rocked the red carpet with her deep neck gown. According to a leading magazine, she has a net worth of $20 million. Along with acting in movies and TV series, the actor also owns a production company in India. The company is called Purple Pebble Pictures. A certain part of her income also comes in through brand endorsements. She is actively involved in many charitable activities as well. She is also reportedly a smart investor and is the owner of a number of real estate properties. On the work front, she was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink which did well at the box office.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas puts up a thank you note

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently put up a picture of herself with a thank you note in the caption. In the caption, she spoke about how “crazy” the year has been so far and mentioned how unpredictable life is. She also asked her fans and followers to be kind to others. She added that she was grateful for all the love that she received. In the end, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mentioned that life is a gift. Have a look at the post here.

