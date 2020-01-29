Post Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Gown Uproar, Here Are The Costs Of Her Most Famous Outfits

Priyanka Chopra has a huge fan following and is always under the microscope of fashion critics. She is adored by fashion enthusiasts and is always sought after for fashion inspiration. Recently she was seen walking the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys in a naval-grazing Ralph & Russo gown. Check out the photos below.

Priyanka Chopra's Grammy outfit

The actor has never disappointed her fans with her outfits. She is reportedly supposed to be having numerous expensive outfits. Here is a look at some of her most expensive ones.

Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra took over the internet when she walked the red carpet in a custom made silver gown by Dior that scored high on drama. Priyanka completed her outfit with a pair of silver pumps and purple drop earrings and multi-layered pendants by Chopard. The custom outfit is allegedly reported to have cost approximately Rs 45 lakh.

Blue saree

Priyanka Chopra is the desi girl from India who has a huge fan base all over the world. She was recently spotted in a blue saree with cutwork and pomegranate motifs created by Ekaya Banaras and Masaba Gupta. The actor completed her look with matching colour bangles, a pair of hoop earrings, a ring on her finger and a black bindi. She left her hair open with a side parting. The saree has been estimated to cost her Rs 42 lakh.

Custom red wedding lehenga

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas in the year 2018. She had a fairytale wedding, and aside from giving relationship goals to her fans, she gave them wedding outfit goals as well. Priyanka and Nick had a grand wedding that included functions from Indian wedding customs and Christian weddings as well. She was seen wearing a custom red lehenga designed by Sabyasachi for her wedding in Jodhpur, India. Her red wedding lehenga reportedly cost approximately Rs 18 lakh.

