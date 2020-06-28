Malaika Arora And Anushka Sharma In Bouffant Sleeve Dresses; Who Wore It Better?

Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma are two such fashionistas in Bollywood who have, time and again, impressed fans with their unique sartorial choices. Both the actors were spotted donning similar bouffant sleeve dresses and fans got confused as to who donned the outfit better. So, here are the outfits sported by Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma:

Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma in bouffant sleeve dresses

Malaika Arora is an avid social media user and the actor has time and again impressed fans with her stunning looks. Fans admire Malaika Arora's unique and bold fashion style. In the picture shared below, Malaika Arora can be seen donning a bouffant sleeve dress. The actor can be seen sporting a stunning shimmery blue sky blue dress and the huge sleeves are one of the highlights of the dress worn by Arora.

Malaika Arora accentuated her look with the help of makeup. Arora can be seen donning electric blue eyeliner. For the hairstyle, she tied her hair at the back. Check out the outfit donned by Malaika Arora in the picture shared below:

Anushka Sharma was also spotted wearing a similar outfit. The actor, during an event, donned a similar bouffant sleeve dress. Her outfit caught the attention of her fans. The actor donned a metallic silver dress and the highlight of the dress was the sleeves. She rocked the statement sleeves in the picture.

The actor knows exactly how to accentuate her look and fans love the way she teams her outfits. She completed her chic look by opting for straight hairstyle and subtle makeup. For lip colour, she went for nude shades. Check out the dazzling look sported by Anushka Sharma:

Fans spotted the similarities in the outfits in a very less span of time. They were confused as to who rocked the look better. However, both the actors, Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma, donned the outfits with great ease and elegance.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen ruling the judge chair on India's Best Dancer. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen making a special appearance in Angrezi Medium in a song titled, Kudi Nu Nachne De. The actor has several upcoming projects. Anushka Sharma is the executive producer for Paatal Lok and a producer for the Netflix film, Bulbbul.

