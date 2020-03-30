What 'Beyhadh 2' Actors Are Doing To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Popular TV serial, Beyhadh 2, is currently high on-drama as many unexpected twists and nail-biting sequences are keeping the audience on the edge of their seat. But due to the nationwide lockdown, the viewers might have to wait for long as shoots for all the entertainment medium are on halt. However, the actors of Beyhadh 2 are trying to keep their fans entertain amid the quarantine. Here is what they are doing during the quarantine.

What are Beyhadh 2 actors doing during quarantine

Taking self-isolation positively

Recently, Jennifer Winget, who is playing Maya, took to her social media handle and shared a few tips to escape the boredom during the lockdown. The actor also talked about mental health and its importance during the quarantine period. In a series of stories session on her Instagram, Jennifer shared what she is doing during the lockdown.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Actor Jennifer Winget Might Quit The Show, Here's Why

READ | When Shivin Narang Left 'Beyhadh 2' Co-star Jennifer Winget Speechless; See Video

Making the most out of it

Ashish Chowdhry's character MJ is bagging immense love and praises from the audience and fans. The 41-year-old actor is enjoying his home workout sessions. Apart from that, he is also enjoying quality time with his kids and wife. Take a look below:

READ | "Beyhadh 2 Is Jennifer's Show", Says Ashish Chowdhry About The TV Series

READ | Beyhadh 2 Fans Must Watch This Funny Video Featuring Jennifer Winget And Ashish Chowdhary

Missing shoot days

Shivin Narang, the current heartthrob of the TV industry, seem to miss his shoot days and on-set fun banter with his co-stars. A couple of days back, he shared a screengrab of his show Beyhadh 2 and wrote 'Missing shoot # beyhadh2 (sic)'. Apart from that, he was also seen driving on the roads of Mumbai to buy essentials while wearing a face mask.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.