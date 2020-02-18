Beyhadh 2 Fans Must Watch This Funny Video Featuring Jennifer Winget And Ashish Chowdhary

Jennifer Winget is enjoying the success of her current show Beyhadh 2. The actor always likes to keep her fans updated on her social media account about her life. She keeps posting sneak-peeks of her shooting life on her Instagram account for her fans. The Beyhadh actor has shared many behind the scenes video, funny selfies with her co-stars on her social media account in the past. Recently, a new video was shared by Jennifer Winget. In the video, she is having a gala time with her co-star Ashish Chowdhry.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar Will Make You Fall In Love With Latest Song 'Channa Ve'

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

In the video shared by Jennifer Winget, the two of them are having fun using crazy filters. In the first video, Asish and Jennifer are saying Main Tera Khoon Pee Jaunga in a funny tone. In the second video, Jennifer passes on the jewellery filter on Ashish's head.

Watch the video here

The show Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang. Currently, there are many nail-biting things going on in the latest episodes of Beyhadh 2. In recent episodes, Rudra is falling in love with Maya. On the other hand, MJ wants to seek revenge from Maya. Rudra is finding ways to make his new bride feel special. However, at the same time, MJ, Antara, and Deeya come together to destroy Maya's and Rudra's happiness.

Some time back, Jennifer Winget and Shivin headed to Rishikesh to shoot for the recent episodes. On Jennifer's social media, she shared many BTS videos. From attending the Ganga aarti to playing with dogs on sets to gorging on yummy food, their Rishikesh schedule was all about fun.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals The Name Of The Bollywood Actors Who According To Her Should Date

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Does It Again, And The Internet Is FLOORED By His Gesture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.