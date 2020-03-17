When Shivin Narang Left 'Beyhadh 2' Co-star Jennifer Winget Speechless; See Video

The on-screen chemistry between the lead actors of popular Indian-television serial, Beyhadh 2, is grabbing the attention of the audience. Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are bagging praises and appreciation from the audience for their performances. Interestingly, the Beyhadh 2 couple again caught the eyeballs but for their off-screen fun banter. In a recent fun-video, Shivin Narang left Jennifer Winget speechless.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Shivin Narang shared a video, in which he was reminding an important announcement associated with Beyhadh 2. Recently, the makers changed the time slot of thriller-drama. Shivin was reminding his followers and fans about the same when he shifted the camera towards Jennifer and expected her to complete the announcement.

Jennifer, who was seen clueless after facing the camera, was unable to complete the sentence. Later, when Shivin gave her the context, she added further information in the video. Many of their fans, found Jennifer aka Maya's reaction cute and poured in their love in the comments section and flooded it with 'Mayra' (a name given by the fans to the stars playing Maya and Rudra).

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, Beyhadh 2, is a popular television serial, airing on Sony TV. Earlier, the serial telecasted at 9 PM, but recently the makers changed the air time of the serial. Beyhadh 2 will be telecasted at 10.30 pm from March 16, 2020, onwards. Talking about the current plot of Beyhadh 2, Maya has lost her memory and in the upcoming episodes, a few more chapters related to her past will be unveiled.

