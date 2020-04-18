Kareena Kapoor Marvels At Saif And Son Taimur's Wall Paintings, Points Out Her 'huge Mess'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has all hearts for the 'quarantine gift' that she got from her actor husband Saif Ali Khan while under lockdown. The Chameli actor shared a series of posts from her Saturday evening with Saif and their 3-year-old child Taimur Ali Khan. The Nawab and the Prince of Pataudi seem to have taken over the balcony of their house as they can be seen painting over the door and walls showcasing their creative side.

Kareena shared a photo of Saif as he can be seen painting beautiful green flowers on a blue door. She wrote a quirky caption to the post claiming that when Saif said 'flowers', she had 'a different idea in mind'.

Moving over Saif's masterpiece, proud mother Kareena shared another post with the art made by her 'In House Picasso' on the adjacent wall in the balcony. She posted a picture of little Taimur Ali Khan as he can be seen playfully experimenting all over the wall with a brush in his hand. Kareena wrote, "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it 🎨".

At last, turning to herself, Kareena Kapoor shared a selfie for her fans to show the expression of amazement on her face at seeing her boys creating art. However, she also joked about the unwelcome zit on her face by calling it a 'huge mess' and claiming that it doesn't adhere to social distancing. She captioned the post, "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... 🤣 #HugeMess".

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year. However, with the industry locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film's release is likely to be pushed to next year.

