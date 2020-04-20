Kartik Aaryan has seemingly inspired The Great Khali with his viral Corona Stop Karo Na rap video. A TikTok video of The Great Khali working out while Kartik Aaryan’s Corona Stop Karo plays in the background was noticed by fans. Kartik’s rant and informative message had gotten viral and therefore reached many fans. Fans are assuming that it has even inspired The Great Khali.

Kartik Aaryan's Corona Stop Karo Na rap becomes The Great Khali's in-house workout song

The followers of The Great Khali know that he is an avid gym enthusiast and often works out to keeps himself fit. The former WWE wrestler is now practising social distancing and therefore cannot go to the gym. The wrestler is known for not skipping his workout routines. He posted a video of himself working out in his home while Kartik Aaryan’s Corona Stop Karo Na played in the background which sent out a good message.

Fans of the wrestler assumed that he was urging his fans to stay at home and continue working out during such times, which is why he used Kartik's rap for his video on TikTok. The Great Khali is known to be a man of less words when it comes to making such videos. Therefore, fans often assume the message he is trying to send out. Check out the video here.

Kartik Aaryan’s video was one of the most viral videos amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor tried to send forth a message of social distancing and urged his fans to take things seriously amid the lockdown situation. The video was even appreciated by the honourable Prime Minster and several other actors and celebrities for the unique approach.

