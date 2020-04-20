Actors and filmmakers along with artist are bringing back cult classics in the form of modern-day remixes. While some remix songs receive mixed reviews, some go on to become a huge hit. From Kartik Aaryan’s Ankhiyo Se Goli Marey to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Arey Pyaar Kar le, here is a list of classic Bollywood songs that had their own remixed version.

Kartik Aaryan and other actors who have been part of remixes of classic songs

Kartik Aaryan

Ankhiyo Se Goli Marey became a huge hit when it first released back in 1998. The original song featured in the film Dulhe Raja with Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The song was recreated for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019. The song this time featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday grooving to the beats of the classic song with a modern touch. Fans loved the classic as well as this new edition of the song very much.

Ayushmann Khurana

The film Saaheb featuring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh was a huge hit back in 1999. The song had all the fans tapping their feet to the classic disco number. The song back then was sung by Bappi Lahiri and S Janaki. The new edition of the song too had Bappi Lahiri singing the song along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ikka Singh. The new remix of the song was made for the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and fans loved the new touch the song had.

Ranveer Singh

Originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the 1996 song became a huge hit. The song featured in the movie Tere Mere Sapne featuring Arshad Warsi and Simran. According to various reports, the song sold over 2.2 million units in India and therefore became a huge hit. Rohit Shetty directed Simmba revived the song once again by giving it a modern-day remake in 2018.

