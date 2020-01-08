Remember Shorty The Homeless Man From The Kardashians? Here's Where He Is Now

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is an American reality television show that has been on the air since 2007. The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a very popular show and is famous worldwide. The family is known for their antics, many of which fans are still curious about. One thing that fans still wonder is what happened to Shorty --- the homeless man from the Kardashians.

Who is Shorty the homeless man from the Kardashians?

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have always been a part of controversies and news. The sisters have a successful career and are often seen doing a lot of charity and good deeds. One such incident was when Khloe and Kourtney helped a homeless man. Khloe is considered to have a kind and compassionate heart.

What happened to Shorty from the Kardashians?

In season one of the show, Khloe was seen requesting a homeless man to move away to a different area after getting complains about him. The poor man without arguing picked up his bags and started walking away. On his way out, he dropped his sweater. Khloe was then seen running after him to give him his sweater back.

Later, in that episode, the viewers saw that Khloe felt terrible for making the man move and wanted to help him and do something nice.

Khloe and Kourtney looked for the man and then got him to their mansion to clean him up and give him a new pair of clothes. The humble man took a shower in the Kardashian house and then the girls gave him a haircut and shaved his beard.

Khloe handed him a set of her step father’s clothes.

This simple act of kindness towards the homeless guy, who was known as Shorty, touched the viewers’ hearts. Khloe intended on taking Shorty to a dentist as well. The man was pleased with the gestures made towards him by the sisters.

From time to time, Twitter has seen waves of people wondering what Shorty the homeless man from the Kardashians is doing now. There have been fans who question what happened to Shorty from the Kardashians and whether the sisters are keeping up with him.

Well, unfortunately, there is not much information about his whereabouts. It has been assumed by fans on Twitter that after the man said bye to the sisters, he has been wandering from place to place and is still a homeless man.

One fan even reportedly claimed that he had spotted Shorty at The Commons in LA.

I wonder what happened to shorty the homeless man that the kardashians cleaned up real nice — julianne culley (@julianneculley) July 9, 2016

