Kim Kardashian To Michael Jackson; Celebs Rumoured To Be Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) refers to a person being insecure about their body and the way they look. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), body dysmorphic disorder occurs when any person suffers from obsessions about their appearance that can last for hours or up to an entire day.

It can focus on body fat, muscle mass, tone, or any other perceived imperfections. Hollywood celebrities like Reid Ewing, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Snow, Uma Thurman and more have accepted that they have body dysmorphic disorder. Here are some other celebrities who have confessed to having body dysmorphic disorder.

Celebrities who experienced body dysmorphic

Kim Kardashian

Previously on her show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim talked about her thick skin and pictures on social media. The actor confirmed that she suffers from body dysmorphic disorder. She also said that it is difficult to stop thinking about it sometimes.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson suffered from body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) when he was alive. More than 75 per cent of those people who suffer from BDD seek out to either plastic surgery or other dermatological treatments in order to change their appearance. Jackson also had reportedly undergone plastic surgery with the help of which he changed his skin colour from black to white.

Robert Pattinson

In the year 2013, Robert Pattinson admitted that he has struggled with anxiety and body dysmorphia, especially before red carpet events. While his interview with Australia's Sunday Style magazine, the actor said that once he was at an event where he could not handle his anxiety. However, the actor did not specify the name of the event.

