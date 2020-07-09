Ankita Lokhande’s Boyfriend Vicky Restricts Comments On Instagram After Sushant's Death

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are still mourning the death of their favourite actor. His sudden demise left his friends and family in a shock. Ankita Lokhande was seen at the actor's funeral, visibly heartbroken. She also visited Sushat's parents for supporting them. However, along with Ankita, her current boyfriend Vicky Jain is making headlines. It was reported by a leading daily that Vicky has switched off the access to the comment section of his Instagram profile. Read here to know more

Vicky Jain turns comments off on his Instagram

Ankita Lokhande’s current boyfriend Vicky Jain is not an active social media user but after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, he found his comment section filled with hurtful and mean comments. One of the fans wrote, "U dont deserve ankita only Sushantâ¤ï¸". another fan wrote "Leave her". take a look at the mean comments here.

â€‹â€‹While several fans bad-mouthed him but at the same time few also came to his support. One fan wrote that he feels that commenting bad things on this post is just cruel. Another fan also wrote to ignore all the negative comments. Take a look at fans who supported Vicky here comments here.

Ankita Lokhande has not made any comment about Sushant Singh Rajputs death. On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. This film was a hit at the box office. Ankita was seen as a love interest of Riteish Deshmukh in the film and her performance was loved by her fans

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. The actor's body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. It was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression for the last few months. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on the same day but reportedly did not find anything suspicious. More than 30 people have been questioned by police for the case. some actors and celebs have been questioned several times too. Reportedly, the investigating team might record the statements of some close relatives again if deemed necessary.

