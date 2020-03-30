What Is Dare Challenge On Instagram? Here's All You Need To Know

Instagram is a popular photo and video-sharing social networking platform that is owned by Facebook. Created in 2010, it became popular over the years and managed to become a huge community. Instagram has more than a billion active users who share photos and videos regularly and keep their followers updated.

Besides sharing moments, this application has numerous features that help users spend gala time online. Those who are its regular users, tend to discover and rejoice to utilize its other features. One of the most interesting things trending these days is Dare Challenge on Instagram. Read on to know what is dare challenge:

What is dare challenge?

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Instagram story games have gained more popularity than ever. Users engage with their followers and loved ones through interesting activities and challenges. Among those, Instagram story games including push-up challenge, bingo challenge, and dare story games.

Instagram dare challenge has garnered many fans. People love to know the responses of their near and dear ones on questions that they ask via stories. Although there is no special feature dedicated to creating images on Instagram, users make them on different applications and share on Instagram.

They are quite similar to WhatsApp dare games, in which people share their replies in the direct message box. It doubles up the fun as no one can view the answers except for the one who asked questions. From favourite web-series to food, people ask a whole lot of fun things.

How to enjoy Instagram dare challenge?

A few years ago, Instagram introduced its story-sharing feature. They are viewed more than the feed posts. However, stories last for 24 hours after which they can be found in Instagram’s story archive section. People share dare challenge template on their story nominating their friends, colleagues or family members to participate in it.

The one who answers the questions, will post the story of their response and further nominate other people. Moreover, depending upon the application’s users, there are distinct types of Instagram dare challenge. Each category consists of different types of questions suitable for a particular set of audience. Here are the templates for Instagram dare challenge:

Also read: What Is The 10 Push Up Challenge On Instagram? Check Details

Also read: What Is Have You Ever Bingo Challenge On Instagram? Check Out

Also read: #PoopChallenge: Parents Prank Their Kids Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Also read: What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.