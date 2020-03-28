The Debate
#PoopChallenge: Parents Prank Their Kids Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

What’s Viral

As several countries are under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic and people are told to stay inside, parents have found a way to entertain themselves

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
PoopChallenge

As several countries are under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic and people are told to stay inside, parents have found a way to entertain themselves. The #PoopChallenge seem to have taken over the internet as parents trick their kids into believing they’ve smeared poo on them. Many internet users have shared videos of them experimenting with their kids, while the kids freak out after they find ‘poop’ on their hands. 

#PoopChallenge

The challenge starts with a parent sitting inside the bathroom and then he or she calls the kid and asks them to hand over the toilet paper. When the kid hands it, the parent smears a bit of ‘poop’, which is basically a goop made of mostly molten chocolate or peanut butter, on their hand. While several kids freak out and scream, other kids are also more considerate and manage the situation like a pro. 

READ: Cat Stops Mouse From Going Out Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens In Splits

READ: ‘Perfection’: Father Ties Bandana On His Daughter's Head, Netizens Call It ‘adorable’

READ: Girl Returns Home After Last Chemotherapy, Community's Response Leaves Netizens Emotional

READ: Guess The Names Of Girls Whatsapp Puzzle Is Trending, Here Are The Answers

 

 

First Published:
