PoopChallenge: Parents Prank Their Kids Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As several countries are under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic and people are told to stay inside, parents have found a way to entertain themselves. The #PoopChallenge seem to have taken over the internet as parents trick their kids into believing they’ve smeared poo on them. Many internet users have shared videos of them experimenting with their kids, while the kids freak out after they find ‘poop’ on their hands.

The challenge starts with a parent sitting inside the bathroom and then he or she calls the kid and asks them to hand over the toilet paper. When the kid hands it, the parent smears a bit of ‘poop’, which is basically a goop made of mostly molten chocolate or peanut butter, on their hand. While several kids freak out and scream, other kids are also more considerate and manage the situation like a pro.

Did the #poopchallenge on my daughter...



And you know how when someone says it’s fine but it’s definitely not fine...🙃😂 pic.twitter.com/pMKS7pN094 — mamiabby💞 (@mrs_cuevas1221) March 23, 2020

She ain’t wasting no toilet paper, 2 year old taking quarantine more serious than everyone else 😂 add us on tik tok! #poopchallenge pic.twitter.com/72Hy2clHqy — Amairani Alvarado (@Amairanii__) March 23, 2020

#poopchallenge Nami is now mad at me and said I hurt her feelings soooo there’s that 😂 pic.twitter.com/N7TiQz88vw — 👑Crowning Glory 🌞 (@SadeAntoinette) March 23, 2020

When I tell you I am in TEARS 😂😭 #toiletpaperchallenge #poopchallenge pic.twitter.com/ftbBrp1l7X — Beretta Scott King (@ChanelJanae) March 22, 2020

So I did the #poopchallenge on my little brother 😂 pic.twitter.com/hYeqlQSkL3 — priscilla (@_priscillaa13) March 20, 2020

Only my child would lick his hand to see if I was actually playing a prank on him 🤦🏼‍♀️ lol #poopchallenge pic.twitter.com/bsSnCi5CYW — Erin Cook (@EMC240) March 23, 2020

