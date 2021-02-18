What Is 'Prithviraj' Release Date? Read Details About The Release, Cast And More

The release details for the film Prithviraj has finally been announced, as the government allowed 100% occupancy in cinema halls. The movie was supposed release in the year 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is now set for Diwali release this year. The movie will star Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. It will mark Manushi's debut in Bollywood.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer movie, Prithviraj release date is November 5, 2021, a day after Diwali. The movie is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie is based on Prithviraj the Third, famously known as Prithviraj Chouhan, Chahamana Dynasty's ruler. The Chahaman Dynasty is also well known as the Chauhan Dynasty. Prithviraj release was announced on September 9, 2019, on Akshay Kumar's 52nd birthday.

Know about the Prithviraj cast

Akshay Kumar will be starring in the lead role as Prithviraj Chauhan. He'll be seen next to Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar in the female lead as Sanyogita. The film will mark the debut of Manushi Chillar in the Bollywood industry.

The movie will also see Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Dutt will play Kaka Kanaha, while Sonu Sood will be playing Chand Bardai, the composer of the famous poem Prithviraj Raso. Akshay Kumar has worked in the war drama Kesari, released on March 21, 2019.

Akshay told reporters, "As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalise what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry.” Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram account to share the news of the movie's release date on her Instagram Story.

The movie's plot written by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi was ready for production in 2010. The director wanted to cast actors Sunny Deol and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles but failed due to unavailability of Deol's dates. The film was all set to be shelved before it was picked up by a production house.

