Virat Kohli Beats Akshay Kumar To Remain India's Most Valued Celebrity At ₹1733 CR: Study

India's all-format captain, Virat Kohli, has been a popular name amongst brands over the years. The cricketer is immensely popular among the masses, and this leads to brands getting significant exposure through their association. Unsurprisingly, the prolific run-scorer has once again retained his top spot as the country's most valued celebrity.

The right-handed batsman is No.1 when it comes to celebrity brand valuation in India for 4 years in a row now. As per a study conducted by Duff & Phelps, Virat Kohli is ahead of several stalwarts from the film industry as well with a brand valuation of $237.7 million (₹1733 crore). Moreover, cricket came to a halt for a considerable amount of time during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Kohli's absence from the cricket field has had no impact on his brand valuation.

India's prominent movie star, Akshay Kumar, is the next celebrity on the list. With a brand valuation of $118.9 million, the actor witnessed an impressive 13.8% growth to claim the second spot. After Akshay Kumar, it was Ranveer Singh who made it to the third place with $102.9 million.

The star batsman was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise ahead of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. The 32-year-old still represents the same franchise to date. Virat Kohli takes home a hefty paycheck for leading the Bangalore-based franchise. The Virat Kohli IPL 2020 price was ₹17 crore, which also made him the highest-paid cricketer of the season.

A look at the Virat Kohli net worth figure

Kohli's overall net worth of INR 1733 crore comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum. The player is believed to charge a stellar amount for promotional campaigns on his social media accounts, considering his humongous fan base.

Virat Kohli will next be seen marching his troops against England in a home series. The India vs England 1st Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

