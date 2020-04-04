The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

What Is TikTok Toosie Slide Challenge? Here's Everything You Want To Know

Bollywood News

What is the TikTok Toosie Slide? Here's everything you should know about Drake's latest song, which garnered mass attention on social media.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
what is the tiktok toosie slide

Drake is having another viral moment as his latest song Toosie Slide already appeared in a dance challenge three days before it released. Nowadays, the song will not be played in parties. Therefore, he took it online. Right after the dancers posted their incredible moves on the internet, Toosie slide dance garnered immediate attention. Read on to know more about what does Toosie Slide mean:

What is the TikTok Toosie Slide?

After Drake’s Nonstop became viral on TikTok, there was no looking back. The rapper sought the help of Toosie, along with three popular dancers with massive social media followings, Teo, Ayo and Hiii Key. They created stupendous moves for the new song and helped it spread online. According to a report, the four of them got back to Drake in 45 minutes. Moreover, they follow the rapper’s instructions insisting left foot to be up and right foot to slide and created innovative steps.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Great ™🌍🏄🏾‍♂️ (@kidathegreat) on

Toosie Slide dance

According to a report, Drake loved their dance moves and said that they do not need to add or change anything else. Hence, the raw footage of the four dancers rocking their steps in vibrant lights became globally popular. So, Drake’s master plan was a huge success. Known as Toosie Slide, the song worked in their favour amid the Coronavirus outbreak. While people cannot find anything to do, they can perform Toosie Slide in their house. Moreover, they do not need to go anywhere.

Also read: Drake Honours Kobe Bryant With NBA Legend's No. 8, No. 24 Jerseys In 'Toosie Slide' Video

Also read: Drake Gives A Tour Of His $100 Million Toronto Mansion While Teaching ‘Toosie Slide’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DancingDan (@danrue) on

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Expresses Her Wish To Become A YouTube Sensation Or A TikTok Star

Also read: LeBron James Hints At New Drake Album Coming Out Soon During Instagram Live Session

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK