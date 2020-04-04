What Is TikTok Toosie Slide Challenge? Here's Everything You Want To Know

Drake is having another viral moment as his latest song Toosie Slide already appeared in a dance challenge three days before it released. Nowadays, the song will not be played in parties. Therefore, he took it online. Right after the dancers posted their incredible moves on the internet, Toosie slide dance garnered immediate attention. Read on to know more about what does Toosie Slide mean:

How everybody on tik tok tryna be the first to do the toosie slide 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ttFhRHlGT0 — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) April 3, 2020

What is the TikTok Toosie Slide?

After Drake’s Nonstop became viral on TikTok, there was no looking back. The rapper sought the help of Toosie, along with three popular dancers with massive social media followings, Teo, Ayo and Hiii Key. They created stupendous moves for the new song and helped it spread online. According to a report, the four of them got back to Drake in 45 minutes. Moreover, they follow the rapper’s instructions insisting left foot to be up and right foot to slide and created innovative steps.

Toosie Slide dance

According to a report, Drake loved their dance moves and said that they do not need to add or change anything else. Hence, the raw footage of the four dancers rocking their steps in vibrant lights became globally popular. So, Drake’s master plan was a huge success. Known as Toosie Slide, the song worked in their favour amid the Coronavirus outbreak. While people cannot find anything to do, they can perform Toosie Slide in their house. Moreover, they do not need to go anywhere.

Drake said, “okay, y’all wanna make tiktok songs? BETTTT”...lol he too nice with this music sh*t 🙌🏾🔥 #ToosieSlide — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 3, 2020

