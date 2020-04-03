Drake Honours Kobe Bryant With NBA Legend's No. 8, No. 24 Jerseys In 'Toosie Slide' Video

A few artists have released tracks amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has gripped the globe. The Weeknd dropped his long-awaited 'After Hours' album last month and G-Eazy, Tory Lanez and Tyga also dropped their collaboration with the title 'Still be friends'. Yesterday, another famed artist, Canadian hip-hop mogul Drake dropped the video of his new single titles 'Toosie Slide' and the video paid a small homage to a fallen NBA legend.

On this day in 2003...Kobe Bryant scored 55 points in his final matchup against Michael Jordan, the 2nd-most points scored against Jordan in his career (Dominique Wilkins scored 57 in 1986). pic.twitter.com/7Oz2VhmPqS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 28, 2020

Drake honours Kobe Bryant with No. 8, No. 24 Jerseys in 'Toosie Slide' video

.@Drake paying tribute to Kobe with No. 8 and 24 jerseys on the table in his "Toosie Slide" music video ✊🐍 pic.twitter.com/gyJYX5raeC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2020

The Drake new song 'Toosie Slide' offers a glimpse into the hip-hop legend's lavish $100 million mansion in his hometown, Toronto. The 'Hotline Bling' artist also appeared to promote social distancing as Drake is spotted with a mask-like attire which is covering his face while he dances past trophy cases and swimming pools. However, Drake also honours Kobe Bryant over the duration of the new video. At the 50-second mark in the Drake Toosie Slide video, the camera follows the rapper as he walks past two Lakers jerseys - a No. 8 and a No. 24, as Drake honours Kobe Bryant. Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter accident over Calabasas in January.

