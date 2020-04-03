The Debate
Drake Honours Kobe Bryant With NBA Legend's No. 8, No. 24 Jerseys In 'Toosie Slide' Video

Basketball News

Drake honoured Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a new music video for his single, 'Toosie Slide'. Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are visible in the video.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drake

A few artists have released tracks amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has gripped the globe. The Weeknd dropped his long-awaited 'After Hours' album last month and G-Eazy, Tory Lanez and Tyga also dropped their collaboration with the title 'Still be friends'. Yesterday, another famed artist, Canadian hip-hop mogul Drake dropped the video of his new single titles 'Toosie Slide' and the video paid a small homage to a fallen NBA legend.

Also Read | Drake new song ‘Toosie Slide’ gives a tour of his $100 million Toronto mansion

Throwback to when Kobe Bryant dropped 55 points against NBA legend Michael Jordan

Also Read | Drake shares first pics with his 2-yr-old son Adonis, opens up about missing his family

Drake new song

Drake honours Kobe Bryant with No. 8, No. 24 Jerseys in 'Toosie Slide' video

Also Read | LeBron James hints at new Drake album coming out soon during Instagram live session

The Drake new song 'Toosie Slide' offers a glimpse into the hip-hop legend's lavish $100 million mansion in his hometown, Toronto. The 'Hotline Bling' artist also appeared to promote social distancing as Drake is spotted with a mask-like attire which is covering his face while he dances past trophy cases and swimming pools. However, Drake also honours Kobe Bryant over the duration of the new video. At the 50-second mark in the Drake Toosie Slide video, the camera follows the rapper as he walks past two Lakers jerseys - a No. 8 and a No. 24, as Drake honours Kobe Bryant. Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter accident over Calabasas in January.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant new book -Wizenard series - released after tragic death

Drake New song

Drake Toosie Slide video

Also Read | Drake appears on Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio, teases his secret to staying healthy

First Published:
COMMENT
