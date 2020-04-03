What Is The 30 Day Song Challenge? Here's All You Need To Know About This Latest Challenge

What is the 30 day song challenge? This question has been bugging several Instagram users after their stories are being flooded with different songs. Well, the 30-day song challenge is the latest trend to hit Instagram. This challenge like many other challenges has taken social media by storm.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to many countries being under complete lockdown. Amidst this lockdown, people are heavily relying on social and streaming platforms to entertain themselves. In the past few weeks, several social media challenges are trending and going viral. Now the latest challenge to hit Instagram is the April 30 day song challenge.

How to play the 30 song challenge?

Unlike many other Instagram and social media challenges, you do not need to be nominated or tagged by somebody to take up this challenge. You simply have to download the Instagram story template for this challenge by searching for #30DaySongChallenge. After downloading the template, you have to share a song every day on your Instagram story according to the theme of the day. Since April has 30 days, it is the perfect month to take the challenge.

What is the 30 Day Song Challenge calendar?

The 30 Day Song Challenge comes with different themes every day. The calendar gives your friends a glimpse of your music taste. This challenge also helps people to try out new music without personally taking up the challenge. For example, the day 1 challenge is to upload “a song you like with a colour in the title”, “day 2: A song you like with number in the title" etc.

What is the reward for completing the 30 day song challenge?

There is no reward after completing the challenge. As mentioned earlier, the challenge helps your friends understand your music taste. It also helps you explore new music and trying out different music genres and also helps people connect during this pandemic through music.

