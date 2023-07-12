What Jhumka? Arijit Singh Croons Jhumka Gira Re Remake For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After releasing the romantic track Tum Kya Mile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers dropped the second song from the film today (July 12). The new song, What Jhumka? is a full-on dance number that shows the lead pair groove to its funky beats. The song is a reworked version of Asha Bhosle's classic Jhumka Gira Re.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy.

The rom-com, co-starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, will hit big screens on July 28.

Recently, Arijit Singh faced backlash for lending his vocals to Ali Sethi's Pasoori remake, which featured in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Arijit Singh sings another remake

Arijit Singh’s What Jhumka? comes just a few days after the remake of Pasoori. The new song is the reworked version of the original Jhumka Gira Re, sung by Asha Bhosle in 1966, which featured in the film Mere Saaya and was penned by Raja Mehendi Ali Khan. The original song enjoys massive popularity even after decades of its release.



(What Jhumka shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a lively and colourful set-up | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

The singer had faced backlash for remaking the popular Ali Sethi song Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Social media users were unhappy with the reworked version of the song but composer Rochak Kohli told Republic Digital that the team anticipated the criticism in advance.

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh show their chemistry

The second song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a quintessential filmy, dance song. It has bright colours, funky dance moves and catchy lyrics. What Jhumka? The sets are lavish and Ranveer and Alia show a glimpse of their chemistry.

What Jhumka? is a peppy party number, composed by Pritam. After lending his voice to the film’s romance track, Arijit Singh has sung the new song as well along with Jonita Gandhi. In the music video, the lead pair shakes a leg to Ganesh Acharya's choreography.