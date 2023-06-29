Pasoori Singer Shae Gill Defends Indian Rendition: Don't Listen If You Don't Like It

The Pasoori remake has been making headlines ever since the song was announced. With social media users rather unhappy about the song’s remake for Satyaprem Ki Katha, the singer of the original version Shae Gill has weighed in on the controversy. The singer took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on the ongoing debate.

3 things you need to know

Shae Gill voiced the original Pasoori song alongside Ali Sethi.

The new rendition was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

The reworked song will feature in the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Shae Gill urges people to look at the new song as a ‘rendition’ not a ‘remake’

The Pasoori singer took to her Instagram on June 28 to discuss the reworked version of the song. She mentioned that people are asking her if she was involved in the decision of remaking the song. She asserted that she has no rights to the original song, she does not own it and so she was not the one who sold it. She also added, “I actually found out through you guys about the remake of the song.”

The singer also spared a moment to address the hate that the reworked version of the song is getting. She told her followers that she is grateful to them for the love they have shown to the original version of the song, but she would not like anyone to hate on the new version. She asked them to think of Pasoori Nu as a rendition, rather than a remake. She added, “And if it's something that you don't like at all, I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?”

Pasoori Nu composer Rochak Kohli says they were prepared for a backlash

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Digital, Rochak Kohli mentioned that his team was mentally prepared for the backlash when they decided to remake the song. He said, “The audience on the internet is unpredictable. It's not a surprise at all.” He also added that “Something only gains attention when it's criticised.”

(Rochak Kohli composed song Pasoori Nu which features in Satyaprem Ki Katha. | Image: Rochak Kohli/Instagram)

Talking more about the Pasoori remake, Kohli asserted that Ali Sethi was on board with the remake from the first day. He mentioned that it was his long-term desire to work with Sethi since they have known each other for a long time. He added, “Ali has been involved in the process from day one. I sent him the initial version, and only after his approval did we proceed.”