Kiara Advani Reveals Her Food Favourites And Diet Routines, Check Out Her Secrets

Kiara Advani recently captured eyeballs after she shot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar for 2020. Kiara Advani's photo also triggered a meme fest on social media once her picture became viral. While some may criticise the photoshoot, it is evident that the Kabir Singh actor is blessed with beautiful skin. Take a look at some of the diet secrets that may aid others to get a perfect and flawless body like her.

Kiara Advani's diet secrets

Breakfast and snacks

Kiara Advani talked about her diet secrets with a leading entertainment portal. She starts her morning with warm water with a dash of lemon juice in it. She believes that it detoxifies the body and makes her stomach all prepped for breakfast. For breakfast, she likes her oats along with berries if they are in season or just apples and oranges.

For the times when she is working out in the evening, she has a pre-workout snack in the afternoon. This snack includes eating slices of apples after dipping them in peanut butter.

Lunch and dinner

Kiara has her lunch by 12.30 pm. So that acts as her post-workout meal since she usually has her workout in the morning. For lunch, she usually prefers to have homemade food wherever she is. But while she is at her own home, she vouches for naachni roti for her lunch and likes to eat all her meals with it. For veggies, she alternates them with spinach, sprouts, bhindi, and pumpkin to name a few. For dinner, she likes to eat fish like salmon, red snapper, king mackerel or pomfret or she just has the same thing that she had for lunch.

Diet rules

Kiara Advani mentioned that she avoids salt, oil, and sugar to a large extent. She only adds a maximum of 1 and a half spoon of oil to cook her meals. She mentioned that she doesn’t believe in crash diets. Kiara also suggested that it is better to eat things in moderation rather than follow a crash diet. She believes taking care of health is a long term thing so she just avoids crash diets.

