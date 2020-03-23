Here's Why Vicky Kaushal Got Nicknamed 'Peeky' By Buddies Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen Karan Johar's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, has always amused the audience and fans with his behind the scenes photos and videos. But due to the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, he and other Bollywood stars are locked down in their homes. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal has been giving a sneak peek to his fans and followers into his self-quarantine. But it seems like in return he has got a new name from Bollywood, which is Peeky Kaushal.

Interestingly, on Sunday, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself on his social media feed. Vicky is seen sporting a casual look in a white t-shirt. Enjoying the self-quarantine, he gave a quirky pose for the camera. Instagramming the selfie, he wrote a caption that read, '#StayHome #StayPositive 🙂✌🏽'. Apart from his fans, the picture also grabbed the attention of a few Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Take a look of the picture before knowing what Bollywood stars have to say about it:

Fans and Followers of Vicky Kaushal poured their love for him in the comments section. Among them were his buddies, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. As Vicky is seen looking at the camera from one eye, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan gave a nickname to him in the comments section. Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's comment read, 'Peeky Kaushal' and 'Peeky Guy' respectively. Their comments have garnered more than 2k likes.

What next in Vicky Kaushal's kitty?

The Uri actor will next soon essay the character of a freedom fighter Udham Singh. The shooting of the film is done, and it is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from the biography-drama, he will also play a pivotal role in Dharma Production's upcoming multi-starrer flick, Takht.

