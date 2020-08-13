Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Know How She Reacted After Seeing Janhvi's Scenes In 'Dhadak'

It's the legendary late actor Sridevi's birthday today on August 13. The actor passed away in 2018 at the age of 54. On Sridevi's birth anniversary, here's a look at the time when Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her mother's reaction after watching a few scenes of her debut film, Dhadak.

Here's what Sridevi told Janhvi after watching scenes from Dhadak

In an interview with Vogue, Janhvi Kapoor stated that Sridevi's reaction was very 'technical' after she watched a few scenes from Dhadak. Janhvi said that the first thing Sridevi told her was that she needed to improve her mascara. Kapoor added that her mother felt that the mascara was smudged and also exclaimed that it bothered Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor also said that Sridevi told her that she cannot wear anything on her face; but she was happy, Janhvi Kapoor added.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, the Ghost Stories actor also exclaimed that Sridevi was more relaxed about Khushi getting into the film line. Sridevi never wanted her to join the film industry, said Janhvi. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor continued that her mother thought she was naive and that she wanted her kids to live a more relaxed life.

Sridevi's movies

On Sridevi's birthday, fans have taken to social media to reminisce about her contribution to the film industry. She debuted as a child artist in the Tamil film, Kandhan Karunai at the age of 4. Sridevi's films like Lamhe, Kshana Kshanam, Kalaakaar among others remain fresh even today.

Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor dipped her toes in Bollywood with her debut in the film, Dhadak. Even though the film did not churn great numbers at the box office, fans lauded her on-screen chemistry with co-star Ishaan Khatter. She then appeared in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in an all-new avatar. Janhvi's second film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, released on Wednesday.

Fans flocked to Twitter to talk about Janhvi's impressive acting charisma. Actor Hrithik Roshan reviewed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and tweeted that he cried his heart out and also laughed out loud after watching the film. He called the movie 'outstanding'. Sidharth Malhotra also penned a lengthy review of the film and tweeted that he loved how Janhvi Kapoor plays an ambitious girl who is so sincere.

Also Read | Sridevi's birth anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor a spitting image of her mom in these pics

Also Read | Sridevi's birth anniversary: 10 lesser-known facts about 'Lamhe' actor you must know

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

Just saw this inspiring true story of Gunjan n love how #Janhvi plays this ambitious girl who’s so sincere that u keep rooting for her n connecting with her passion.. @TripathiiPankaj ji is amazing! loved this father daughter duo! Superb debut by Sharan.. Kudos to the whole team! — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 12, 2020

Also Read | Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: From 'Mr India' to 'Mom', her top iconic films

Also Read | Unseen pic of the day: When Sridevi looked gorgeous posing with her girls Janhvi & Khushi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.