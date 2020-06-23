What Time Does 'Bulbbul' Release On Netflix? More Details About This Horror Film

Bulbbul is a new Indian horror film produced by actor Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Films. Bulbbul is a supernatural period horror film which is set in the Indian State of Bengal. Read on to find out, ‘What time does Bulbbul release on Netflix?’

What time does Bulbbul release on Netflix?

Bulbbul release date is set to be June 24, 2020. So far Netflix does not have a fixed time to release India specific films or shows. So, Bulbbul release time is not yet fixed. Audiences in India have to depend on when Netflix chooses to upload the show on their server on the decided day.

Generally for India specific Netflix originals, the platform prefers 12:00 am IST. However, Netflix has also revealed that it prefers to upload in the early hours of the morning, as there are very less traffic and high bandwidth which allows it to upload films and shows faster.

Actor Anushka Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Films has previously produced films like Pari and Phillauri, which both starred Anushka Sharma in the lead. Clean Slate Films is best known for its crime drama series Paatal Lok, which is available on Amazon Prime Videos.

Bulbbul was originally announced in November 2018 as one of nine new original films from India, that will stream on Netflix. The other films were Delhi-set police drama Soni, Firebrand produced by Priyanka Chopra, 15th August produced by Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul led Music Teacher and Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar starring Chopsticks. The Bengaluru based start-up bromance Upstarts was also in the list. Some of these films are yet to release.

Bulbbul: The Plot

Bulbbul narrates the story of a man who returns home after years to find that his brother's child bride. She is now grown up and resides in his ancestral village. The child bride, who is now a grown woman in Bengal, harbours a dark past of murders in her village. The murders are connected to the legend of a “Chudail”, which is the Hindi word for witch.

Satya and his brother's child bride, Bulbbul were inseparable as kids until he was sent to England for his education. On his return to his native village, he discovers that Bulbbul has been abandoned by his brother, and now living a solitary life as the enigmatic lady-of-the-palace. She has dedicated herself to the welfare of the people.

To his horror, he also discovers that his ancestral village is plagued by mysterious deaths, and stories of haunting by a woman who lives on the trees. Now, Satya must find the truth behind this lore and save his village from the evil of ‘Chudail’ who walks with the reversed feet.

Bulbbul cast

Anvita Dutt who is a lyricist and dialogue writer is making her debut as a director for Bulbbul. Bulbbul stars Rahul Bose in the lead, with supporting roles played by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay who was also in the film Kahaani, and Paoli Dam who is famous for her role in Hate Story. Tripti Dimri plays the role of Laila and Avinash Tiwary plays Majnu in this film.

