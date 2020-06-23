Avinash Tiwary Talks About His Character 'Satya' In Much-awaited Film 'Bulbbul'

Anushka Sharma's production project, Bulbbul, is all set to premiere on June 24 on Netflix. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the movie stars Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam in crucial roles.

During a recent interview with a news portal actor, Avinash Tiwary talked about his upcoming film and how excited he is. After Ghost Stories, Bulbbul is Avinash Tiwary’s second project on Netflix. When asked why he took signed another horror genre, he said that Bulbbul is not a horror film. He also added saying that even Netflix has labelled the film as a supernatural thriller.

Talking from his perspective, he said that the film is a fantasy, period-family drama with a hint of thriller and a very intense love story. He said that it is, in fact, a very unique and interesting fusion of all genres, something that hasn't been seen much in India. Avinash also added that Anvita Dutt was directing the film, who he has looked up to and respected for a very long time. He also said that he loves the script and screenplay.

Talking about his character Satya in the film, the actor said that Satya is the youngest of the sons of the zamindar. The film is a chronicle of his journey from being young to perhaps being 28-30 years old. Avinash said that the whole graph was beautifully laid out.

He further went on to say that his character is extremely innocent, to the extent that Avinash at times found him dumb. However, Satya is very courageous, and as the director says that Satya is the ultimate Disney hero in the film. The actor said that he truly enjoyed himself exploring his character.

About the film

The movie Bulbbul is produced by Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the banner Clean Slate Films. The film portrays the story of a man who comes home to find out that his brother's child bride in their ancestral village has grown into a beautiful young lady. He also encounters some mysterious activities in the village where one person is killed. Fans are very excited to watch Bulbbul on the OTT platform. Watch the trailer below.

