Sudheer Babu Made Sure To Never Ask In-laws Mahesh Babu & Krishna To Help Him In Films

South Indian actor Sudheer Babu recently revealed why he has not asked the father in law Krishna or brother in law Mahesh Babu to help him in films. The actor talked about how he decided to make a career in the film industry and how he makes decisions regarding it. He also talked about why he decided to enter the film industry and what he did before that.

Read Also | 'Baby Touch Me Now' Song From Nani-Sudheer Babu Starrer 'V' Released Online; Watch

Sudheer Babu has never taken help from his family

Sudheer Babu has worked on films like Shiva Manasulo Shruti and Baaghi. The actor's latest film V was released recently on Amazon Prime and it stars Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles along with Sudheer Babu. Talking about his career in the film industry, Sudheer Babu revealed that he made sure when he decided to come into films that he will never ask brother in law Mahesh or father-in-law Krishna Garu for help.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Sudheer said that asking for help from Krishna or Mahesh Babu would be like they are giving him a dowry. The actor further told the portal that he sure does consult them on major decisions however, at the end of the day he takes his own decision for every project. He further said that his decisions regarding whom he wants to work with and on what projects he wants to work on are his decisions solely.

He further revealed that he was into the distribution of films before, and that is had a little experience and friends here and there who helped him in training. Sudheer Babu further told the portal why he entered the film industry. The actor revealed that he wanted to take a break away from his family business and achieve something on his own.

Read Also | Nani, Aditi, Sudheer Babu & Others Come Together For 'V' Movie's First Day First Stream

Details about V

V is a highly anticipated action-thriller film written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Before its final release, it was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the makers finally decided to release it on OTT. The movie features Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

The plot of the film V revolves around a celebrated cop, Adithya’s (played by Sudheer Babu) attempt to apprehend a serial killer named Vishnu (portrayed by Nani), who has a long-forgotten connection with Adithya’s past.

Read Also | Who Is The Playback Singer Of Sudheer Babu & Nani's 'Baby Touch Me Now' Song? Read Details

Read Also | Nani Starrer 'V' Releases A New Love Song Featuring Sudheer Babu And Nivetha Thomas

Image credits: Sudheer Babu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.