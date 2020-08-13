What Time Does Venkat Prabhu's 'LockUp' Release On Zee5? Read Details

As the lockdown in many parts of India has been extended, theatres are likely to be shut for a few more months. As a result, many producers are opting for their projects to be released digitally. Following many films opting for a digital release, another film titled LockUp has now opted for a direct OTT release. Yes, Venkat Prabhu starrer LockUp is set to release in August 2020 on the ZEE5 streaming platform. To all the people who are still thinking about what time does LockUp release on Zee5, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does LockUp release on zee5?

Filmmaker S.G. Charles’ directorial venture LockUp will be releasing on the OTT platform Zee5 tomorrow on August 14, 2020. Following the trend of all other Zee5 movies, release time for LockUp is expected to be about midnight this evening. Recent films like Yaara, Pareeksha and others were released on Zee5 at midnight, so the audiences should expect this thrilling drama to be released on Zee5 at midnight. However, the exact time for the release of the movie hasn’t been announced yet.

More about the film

Written and directed by Murali Karthick, LockUp is a crime thriller film starring Vaibhav, Venkat Prabhu and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a murder mystery. A woman dies after being attacked by three unidentified men. When the police starts investigating the case, under the circumstantial evidence, three innocent people are arrested with a murder charge.

As reported, in the film, Vaibhav plays a sincere cop, while Venkat Prabhu plays a grey character. Poorna will play the mother of a teenage girl in a crucial role. Vani Bhojan plays Vaibhav's love interest – there may be some romance in the film, but it majorly deals with a serious subject.

Besides Venkat Prabhu, Vaibhav and Vani, the film also features Poorna, Kalaiyarasan, Abhirami Iyer, Karunakaran, Vatsan Chakravarthy in key roles. The film, produced by actor Nithin Sathya, will be premiered on 14 August 2020 at ZEE5.

