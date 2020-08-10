What Time Does 'Churails' Release On Zee5? Here Are All The Important Details

Churails is an upcoming web series that is set to premiere on Zee5 on August 11, 2020. The show is directed by popular filmmaker Asim Abbasi. Churails stars Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi in the four lead roles. The show is all about a group of women who form a detective agency to hunt down men who cheat on their wives. Here is a look at Churails' release date and time in 2020.

What time does Churails release on Zee5?

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Claps Back At Kubbra Sait Who Showed Support To Suspend Her Twitter Handle

Churails is set to release on Zee5 on August 11, 2020, at 5 AM in the morning. The show is all about a group of women who track down men who cheat on their spouses. These four women form a secret detective agency in Karachi which aims at fighting back against the patriarchy.

The show is also directed by a Pakistani filmmaker and is one of the few cross country projects conducted by India and Pakistan. Churails' production house is based out of India, which is why it is getting a Zee5 release. The show will have ten episodes, each of which will be around 55 minutes long.

Also Read | Today’s News: Ankita Lokhande’s New Family Members, Rhea Chakraborty’s Affidavit & More

Filmmaker Asim Abbasi on directing his upcoming show Churails

Speaking to The Hindu, filmmaker Asim Abbasi opened up about the story he is trying to tell in Churails. Asim Abbasi revealed that the show will be about strong female characters, who are somewhat based on the women in his life. The filmmaker also added that the four lead women Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi, would track down cheating men in the city of Karachi.

Also Read | Kunal Kapoor Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says 'people Interested In Merit'

Moreover, these women also form a secret detective agency and try to save women from men who abuse and illtreat them. Asim Abbasi also revealed that the show will deal with the subjects of patriarchy, exploitation, child abuse and racial discrimination. Further, Asim Abbasi claimed that he always resisted the 'alpha male trope' in films and TV shows. According to him, this trope perpetuated toxic masculinity at some level.

Also Read | Check Out The Net Worth Of The Actors In The Upcoming Film 'Gunjan Saxena'; Details Inside

[Promo from @zee5premium Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.