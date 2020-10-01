'Serious Men' Release Time On Netflix India: Check Out Date And Time Of Premiere

Serious Men is an upcoming movie on Netflix that is set to release on October 2, 2020. The movie is based on a novel of the same name written by Manu Joseph. The movie will be a drama that will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Here is when you can watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men on Netflix.

What time does Serious Men release on Netflix?

All Netflix shows release at 12 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST). In Indian Standard Time, shows will release at 12:30 PM IST. This means that you will be able to watch Serious Men on Netflix at around 12:30-1:00 PM IST on Netflix India. The movie is set to release this coming Friday, on October 2. Other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie will also star Indira Tiwari, Aakshath Das, Nassar, Sanjay Narvekar, and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Serious Men is written by Bhavesh Mandalia and is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The movie is based on a novel of the same name that tells the story of a poor Dalit man. This man lives in the slums with his family and is tired of his financial situation. He then comes up with a plan to quickly earn money by turning his son into a celebrity.

The Dalit man then lies and tells everyone that his ten-year-old son is a maths genius. While this helps the family rise to fame, the man soon realizes that his actions are hurtings others, especially his own son. The Serious Men novel was critically acclaimed and won the 2011 PEN Open Book Award.

Besides Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also set to star in Bole Chudiyan, an upcoming drama film. The movie stars Tamannaah as the female lead and Aditya Shrivastava will also play a prominent role. Mouni Roy was initially cast as the female lead but she was later replaced by Tamannaah. Bole Chudiyan is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and co-produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. A release date for the film has not yet been shared.

