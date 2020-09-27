'Mirzapur 2', 'Four More Shots' And Other Upcoming OTT Releases, See List

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood movies are releasing on the OTT platforms. However, the OTT platforms themselves, like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar have their own also big releases lined up for the coming months. For those who are wondering about these movies, here's a list of the upcoming OTT releases in India.

Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime

Mirzapur had impressed the audience with its first season and gained quite a fanbase. The second season is also up for release soon on Amazon Prime. October 23, 2020, has been locked in for Mirzapur 2 release and the new series will see the role reprisal of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

Four More Shots Please season 3 on Amazon Prime

Four More Shots Please is an Amazon Prime Original which released its second season in April 2020. It was also hailed as the most-watched Indian original show of 2020 starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari. The release date is yet to be announced but the third season will follow the four girls' adventures as they navigate through career, love, relationship and most important their friendship with one another.

Utopia on Amazon Prime

Utopia is an upcoming Amazon Prime series which is based on a group of youngsters who will find a cult underground graphic novel. However, once they come in possession of it, the task of saving the world falls on their shoulders. It is slated for release on September 25 and casts John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane in important roles.

Black Box on Amazon Prime

Black Box is an Amazon Original movie which is slated to release on October 6, 2020. The movie stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine. It is based on the life of a single father who tries an experimental treatment after he loses his memory and wife in a car accident.

The Lie on Amazon Prime

The Lie is based on a teenage girl who accidentally kills her best friend. However, when she confesses the crime to her parents, they try to cover it up by lies and deception. This Amazon original is also slated to release on October 6 and stars Joey King, Peter Sarsgaard, Mireille Enos.

Nocturne on Amazon Prime

Nocturne is an upcoming horror thriller on Amazon Prime starring Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon. It is based on a timid student who attends an elite music academy. Things start going awry in her life after she finds the notebook of her deceased classmates which helps her outshine her accomplished twin but also brings sinister happenings. The movie will release on October 13.

The Big Bull on Disney+ Hotstar

The movie is the second digital venture of Abhishek Bachchan after Breathe 2 and is based on the real-life stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s. The movie charts the man's financial activities over a period of 10 years from 1980 to 1990. It also stars Illeana D'Cruz and the release date is yet to be announced.

Enola Holmes on Netflix

Enola Holmes is a spin-off of Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes series where the protagonist is the Holmes sister called Enola. She embarks on a journey to find their missing mother. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter and is scheduled release on September 23, 2020.

The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix

As the name suggests, it is a horror-thriller series which is based on the spine-chilling incidents that take place in one Bly Manor. The series stars Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Rahul Kohli. The series is created by Mike Flanagan who held the writing credits for The Haunting of Hill House. The movie will release on October 9, 2020.

Serious Men on Netflix

Serious Men is an upcoming Netflix release starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is adapted from a novel of the same name by Manu Joseph. The release date is yet to announced.

Money Heist season 5 on Netflix

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist as it is popularly known has managed to gain global popularity with its gripping story. The season 5 is being shot currently and is slated to be the final season bring an end to the Professor and his tale. The release date is yet to be announced.

