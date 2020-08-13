Actor Ashwin Mushran Calls Vir Das' Inside Out 'a Special Show For These Times'

Actor Ashwin Mushran is known for his roles in movies and as a voice-over artist. Ashwin Mushran recently took to Twitter to praise comedian and actor Vir Das for his new comedy special called Inside Out. Ashwin Mushran called the show as a fantastic concept and a special show for these pandemic times. take a look at his Twitter post.

Ashwin Mushran calls Vir Das' Inside Out "a fantastic concept"

#InsideOut premieres on August 21. A fantastic concept by @thevirdas and a special show for these times. Make sure you sign up for it. Have a laugh and all proceeds go to a charity you can choose from. Looking forward to this, Vir :-) https://t.co/1bNlxUGJDN — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 13, 2020

Comedian Vir Das' Inside Out marks the first lockdown comedy special show that is completely unscripted. With this special, Vir also becomes the first Indian comedian to shoot a comedy special during the quarantine. In the trailer of Inside Out, one can see conversational series with impromptu comedy performed by Vir based on the chats that he had with his audience during his virtual shows. All the proceeds from Vir Das' Inside Out will be directed to four different charities who are working towards COVID-19 relief and the audience is free to pick which charity they want to donate to.

The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor and popular voice-over artist, Ashwin Mushran is often known for his quirky social media posts. Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle to show the difference between the Indian public's reaction to Indians brought up in the US and Indians who are brought up in India. The actor used a hilarious example of himself and US Senator Kamala Harris who was also recently announced as a Democrats Vice President nominee.

Kamala Harris - Brought up in the US



Indians - Awesome... An Indian right up there in politics in America. So proud.



Me - Brought up, living, working in India



Indians - Eh... Firangi... Y your name Ashwin... You were adopted? — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 12, 2020

Ashwin Mushran's projects

Ashwin Mushran is best known for his roles in Sanju, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Quick Gun Murugan, Total Dhamaal etc. On the work front, Ashwin was recently seen in the comedy film Total Dhamaal which also starred Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. He was also seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directed film Sanju. Sanju starred Ranbir Kapoor in the pivotal role.

Promo Image courtesy: Ashwin Mushran & Vir Das Instagram

