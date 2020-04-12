Alaya F Shares Some Essential Things She Carries Around In Her Bag

Alaya F, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, during a media interaction revealed some important things she carries in her bag. Alaya F revealed that besides carrying her essential items like sunglasses, phone, moisturisers, and perfume in her bag, she also carries a book and a set of pencils. Find out why she carries a book and pencils.

Alaya F's 'what's in my bag'

In the media interview published on an online portal, Alaya F revealed that she loves to draw during her free time. For which, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor carries a book and pencil. She also demonstrated some of her paintings in her interview. Besides the book and the pencil, Alaya F also carries a bag of green tea in her bag, because she loves to have green tea now and then.

Check out Alaya F's drawings:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is in talks with the makers of Student Of The Year for the third installment of the movie. Reports have it that the makers of Student Of The Year 3 are keen on getting Alaya F on board for the franchise's third installment. Although the makers are yet to make any official announcements, however, reports have it that the deal is almost sealed with Alaya F. Besides the upcomer, Alaya F is reported to have signed on for an upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reports have it that, the movie, to be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, is tentatively titled Stree Rog Vibhag. The makers of the film are expected to make an official announcement soon.

